Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,561 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VB traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,622. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

