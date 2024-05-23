Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 467 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STLD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.57. 1,174,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,744. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.