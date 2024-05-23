Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 1.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,149 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

