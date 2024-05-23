Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 1.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of IBMM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,149 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
