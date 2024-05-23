Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,787. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

