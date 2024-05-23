Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 155.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.3 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.70 and a 200-day moving average of $308.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $223.28 and a one year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,601 shares of company stock worth $9,572,378. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

