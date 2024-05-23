Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $22.56 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $483.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,804,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,128. The stock has a market cap of $437.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $489.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

