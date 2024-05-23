Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $363.35. The company had a trading volume of 563,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $372.01.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

