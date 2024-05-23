Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS IBMO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,980 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

