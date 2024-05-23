Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,662. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $140.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,531. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.93. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

