Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,390,951. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WM traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $209.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.55 and its 200 day moving average is $193.27. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

