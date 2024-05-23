Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 428,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,912,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.67. 646,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,626. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

