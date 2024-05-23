Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $923,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDT. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.65. 285,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,023. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $25.19.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

