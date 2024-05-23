Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,626,000 after buying an additional 2,121,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,699,000 after buying an additional 1,092,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,117,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,012,171,000 after acquiring an additional 973,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $441,514,000 after acquiring an additional 778,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.18 and a twelve month high of $225.07.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

