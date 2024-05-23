Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $322,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 600,662 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,203,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,916,288 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

