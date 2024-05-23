Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.37. 2,296,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,155. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

