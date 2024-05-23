Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,676,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,019. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

