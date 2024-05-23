Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $276,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSLV stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,006. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

