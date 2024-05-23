Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.0% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 87.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 876,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

