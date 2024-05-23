Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $38.25. 4,917,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,031,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.