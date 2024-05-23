Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 326 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $539.89. 725,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $539.77 and its 200-day moving average is $512.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

