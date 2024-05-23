Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 804 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after buying an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VPU traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.38. The stock had a trading volume of 171,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,102. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average of $138.34. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.