Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $718,995,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 156.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,003,000 after buying an additional 2,779,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.07. The firm has a market cap of $608.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.