Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at about $914,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 3,240.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 66.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 91,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $393,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYN. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

RYN traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $29.34. 347,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

