Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 264,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 111,895 shares.The stock last traded at $15.29 and had previously closed at $13.77.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.69.
Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
