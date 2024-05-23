Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 264,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 111,895 shares.The stock last traded at $15.29 and had previously closed at $13.77.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.69.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cornell University purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,364,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.