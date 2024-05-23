Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 264,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 111,895 shares.The stock last traded at $15.29 and had previously closed at $13.77.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.69.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cornell University purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,364,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

