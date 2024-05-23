Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.57 and a 200-day moving average of $224.71. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

