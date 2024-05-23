LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,509 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.86. 2,421,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,800. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.