LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.40. The company had a trading volume of 321,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,618. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
