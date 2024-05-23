LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.40. The company had a trading volume of 321,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,618. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.