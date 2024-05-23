Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 56.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.77.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,115. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.71. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

