Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Purchases £18,756,993.32 in Stock

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) insider Lord Ashcroft bought 3,422,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of £18,756,993.32 ($23,839,594.97).
Shares of MRL stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 580 ($7.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 519.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 454.26. Marlowe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($3.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 680 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £561.79 million, a PE ratio of -3,880.00 and a beta of 0.41.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 720 ($9.15) to GBX 710 ($9.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
