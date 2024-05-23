Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $188.06

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $188.06 and last traded at $188.06, with a volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.28.

Merck KGaA Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.89 and its 200 day moving average is $165.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Merck KGaA will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

