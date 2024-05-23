MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 564 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.9% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.35. 1,835,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,466. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.00, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

