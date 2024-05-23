Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.28 and last traded at $128.00. 7,075,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,525,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,184,507.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,304,703. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

