monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $240.15

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $240.15 and last traded at $239.41, with a volume of 761730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.40.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 644.02 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

