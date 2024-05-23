Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.57 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Monero has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $57.05 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $139.23 or 0.00205812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,649.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.94 or 0.00727192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00126922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00049188 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00060660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00094828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,440,596 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

