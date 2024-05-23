Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $414.96

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $414.96 and last traded at $414.96, with a volume of 174960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $412.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Get Moody's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,283,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,867,000 after acquiring an additional 119,450 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Moody’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after buying an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,927,000 after buying an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,198,000 after buying an additional 126,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $720,502,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.