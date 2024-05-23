Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $175.55

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $175.55 and last traded at $175.55, with a volume of 14 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.97.

Moog Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.79.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $930.30 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Moog Dividend Announcement

Moog Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.