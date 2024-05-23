My DeFi Pet (DPET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $730,743.90

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $730,743.90 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003869 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009843 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.