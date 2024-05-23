New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Up 12.5%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 739,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 141,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.51.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

See Also

