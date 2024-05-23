Northstar Asset Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 4.7% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,848,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after acquiring an additional 609,512 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after acquiring an additional 514,259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,943,000 after acquiring an additional 270,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $666.59.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
