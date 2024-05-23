Nova (NVMI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) recently:

5/13/2024 – Nova is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Nova had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/10/2024 – Nova had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $187.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Nova had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Nova is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Nova Price Performance

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $210.77. The stock had a trading volume of 291,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,265. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.58. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.59 and a 52-week high of $217.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Nova in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 20.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 46.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

