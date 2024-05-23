OMG Network (OMG) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $99.03 million and $17.06 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00056685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000974 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

