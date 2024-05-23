Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Down 7.3%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) was down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 137,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 183,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Orgenesis Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.
About Orgenesis
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orgenesis
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.