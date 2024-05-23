OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.25

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.25 and last traded at $144.52, with a volume of 74833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day moving average is $130.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $368,569.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,697,893.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,898,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,994. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $921,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,249,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 48,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

