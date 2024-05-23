Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 51,683 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. SSR Mining makes up 1.0% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 493,695 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 210.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 351,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,481 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $50,352,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,306,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.