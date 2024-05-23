Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $400,000 in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 217.4% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIII has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 560,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,529. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

