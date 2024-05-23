Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $408,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,015 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.23. 4,532,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,502,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

