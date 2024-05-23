Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $459,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,124 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 638 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
DKS stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.63. The stock had a trading volume of 957,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,115. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $225.79.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.
Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
