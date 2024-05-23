Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $627,000 in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Crane NXT accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $402,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $65,919,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 8,855.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after buying an additional 697,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $36,326,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 193,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,991. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

