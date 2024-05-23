Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $316,000 Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after buying an additional 113,735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,321 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.51. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.