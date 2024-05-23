Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $449,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.33. 2,269,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

